Match preview: San Jose Earthquakes

05/12/2021 at 4:30 AM CEST

Next Thursday at 04:30 the match of the sixth day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the San Jose Earthquakes and to Seattle Sounders in the Avaya Stadium.

The San Jose Earthquakes optimistically faces the match of the sixth day to channel a winning streak after winning the last two games against him Real salt lake out of his field and in front of the DC United in their fiefdom by 1-2 and 4-1, respectively. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won three of the four games played so far, with 10 goals scored against five conceded.

For his part, Seattle Sounders managed to defeat the LA Galaxy 3-0 during their last match in the competition, with goals from Smith Y Ruidíaz, so he hopes to repeat the scoreboard, this time in the stadium of the San Jose Earthquakes. Before this match, the Seattle Sounders he had won two of the three games played in Major League Soccer this season, with a record of eight goals for and one against.

In terms of home performance, the San Jose Earthquakes he has managed to beat all his home games in Major League Soccer so far. In the role of visitor, the Seattle Sounders he had to settle for a draw in his only away dispute.

The rivals had already met before in the Avaya Stadium and the balance is five victories, three defeats and five draws in favor of the San Jose Earthquakes. In addition, the visitors do not lose in their last six visits to the stadium of the San Jose Earthquakes. The last game they played on San Jose Earthquakes and the Seattle Sounders This tournament took place in November 2020 and ended with a 4-1 result in favor of the Seattle Sounders.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the locals are ahead of their rival with a difference of two points. The San Jose Earthquakes He arrives at the meeting with nine points in his locker and occupying the first place before the game. As for the rival, the Seattle Sounders, is in third position with seven points.