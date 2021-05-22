Match preview: San Fernando de Henares

05/22/2021 at 11:30 AM CEST

The Villaverde visit this Sunday to Municipal Santiago del Pino to measure yourself with San Fernando de Henares in his eighth round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 11:30.

The San Fernando de Henares arrives with enthusiasm for the eighth day after having beaten The Alamo in the Facundo Rivas by 1-2, with goals from Alex Diaz Y Koke. Since the competition began, the locals have won in two of the six matches played so far, with 23 goals in favor and 42 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Villaverde suffered a defeat against Saint Ana in the last game (0-1), so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his career in the championship. Before this match, the Villaverde he had won in zero of the six games played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season and adds a figure of 41 goals conceded to 23 in favor.

In terms of home performance, the San Fernando de Henares he has achieved a balance of one victory and two defeats in three games played in his field, which provides more opportunities than expected for the visitors, who could have it easier to win. In the role of visitor, the Villaverde has a balance of two defeats and a draw in three games that he has played so far, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the game that will measure him with the San Fernando de Henares.

The two rivals have met before in the Municipal Santiago del Pino, in fact, the numbers show two losses and five draws in favor of the San Fernando de Henares. In turn, the visitors have not lost in their last six visits to the stadium of the San Fernando de Henares. The last match between San Fernando de Henares and the Villaverde This competition was played in December 2019 and ended with a 0-0 draw.

At this time, the San Fernando de Henares it is ahead in the standings with a difference of two points with respect to its rival. The locals, before this match, are in seventh place with 25 points in the standings. On the other hand, the visitors have 23 points and occupy the eighth position in the competition.