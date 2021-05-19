Match preview: Real Sporting

05/19/2021 at 7:01 PM CEST

Next Thursday at 7:00 p.m. it will take place at the Renato Dall’ara Stadium the duel between Sporting and the Palms during the fortieth round of the Second Division.

The Real Sporting reaches the fortieth round with the intention of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Girona in the previous match by a result of 1-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in 16 of the 39 games played to date and have accumulated a streak of 36 goals scored against 26 goals received.

For its part, The palms could not win at Real Zaragoza in his last match (0-2), so he comes to the game with the need to regain victory in the field of Real Sporting. Of the 39 games he has played in this season in the Second Division, The palms he has won 12 of them and has received 50 goals against and scored 42 goals.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Real Sporting has achieved a balance of 10 wins, two losses and seven draws in 19 games played at home, numbers that can be encouraging for The palms, as they show a certain weakness of the premises in the meetings that take place in the Renato Dall’ara Stadium. At home, The palms has won twice and been defeated eight times in the 19 games he has played so far, so he will have to give it his all at the stadium of the Real Sporting to get more points away from home.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Real Sporting and the results are five defeats and four draws in favor of the local team. Likewise, the locals have a streak of four games in a row winning at home against the Palms. The last match they played together in this tournament was in November 2020 and ended with a score of 3-2 in favor of Palms.

To this day, the Real Sporting it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 11 points with respect to its rival. At this time, the Real Sporting it has 61 points and is in sixth position. For its part, the visiting team is eleventh with 50 points.