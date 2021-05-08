Match preview: Real Sociedad C

05/08/2021 at 7:24 PM CEST

The Vitoria visit this Sunday to Zubieta facilities to be measured against the Real society in his fifth round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 19:00.

The Real Sociedad C comes with reinforced spirits for the match of the fifth day after winning at home by a score of 0-1 at Urduliz FT, with a bit of Julen martin. Since the competition began, the hosts have won three of the four games played to date, with a streak of 54 goals for and 29 against.

On the visitors’ side, the CD Vitoria suffered a defeat to the Sestao River in the last game (0-1), so he comes to the game with the illusion of being reunited with victory. To date, of the four games played by the CD Vitoria In the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won zero of them with a balance of 22 goals scored against eight conceded.

Regarding the results as a local, the Real Sociedad C he has won once and has drawn once in two games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. In the role of visitor, the CD Vitoria has drawn twice in their two games played, so in theory it can be a favorable match for the Real Sociedad C add a positive result at home.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Zubieta facilities, obtaining as a result two defeats and a draw in favor of the Real Sociedad C. Likewise, the visitors accumulate three matches in a row undefeated in the field of the Real society. The last match that both teams played in this tournament was in January 2020 and ended with a 0-1 result in favor of the Real society.

Analyzing its position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we see that, before the dispute of the match, the Real Sociedad C is ahead of the CD Vitoria with a difference of 13 points. The team of Sergio Francisco he ranks second with 50 points on his scoreboard. For their part, the visitors are in fourth position with 37 points.