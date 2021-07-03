Match preview: Real Salt Lake

07/03/2021 at 04:00 CEST

The Real salt lake plays this Sunday at 4:00 his fifteenth game of Major League Soccer against the Los Angeles FC in the Rio Tinto Stadium.

The Real salt lake He faces the game with the intention of adding more points to his ranking after getting a draw against him Houston Dynamo in their last meeting. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won three of the nine games played to date, with 14 goals scored against 11 conceded.

For his part, Los Angeles FC he was defeated by 2-1 in the last match he played against the Sporting kansas city, so that a triumph over the Real salt lake it would help him improve his career in the championship. Of the 10 games he has played in this season of Major League Soccer, the Los Angeles FC he has won three of them with a balance of 12 goals for and 12 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Real salt lake He has won twice, lost once and drawn three times in six games played so far, indicating that he will have to work hard during this match if he does not want to lose more points in his stadium. In the role of visitor, the Los Angeles FC It has a record of three defeats and a draw in four games played, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away matches.

The two rivals have met before at the home of Real salt lakeIn fact, the numbers show one win and three losses for the hosts. The last time they played the Real salt lake and the Los Angeles FC In this competition it was in October 2020 and the meeting ended with a 1-3 for the visitors.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the Real salt lake stands above the Los Angeles FC with an advantage of one point. The team of Freddy juarez He comes into the game in seventh position and with 13 points before the game. As for the rival, the Los Angeles FC, is ninth in the standings with 12 points.