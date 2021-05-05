Match preview: Real Aranjuez CF

05/04/2021 at 8:00 PM CEST

The Aranjuez plays this Wednesday at 20:00 his second game of the Second Phase of the Third Division against the Alcala on The delight.

The Real Aranjuez comes to the duel with the desire to recover points after having lost his last match against him Villanueva del Pardillo by a score of 1-0.

On the visitors’ side, the RSD Alcala suffered a defeat against Athletic de Pinto in the last game (0-1), so that a victory against the Real Aranjuez It would help you improve your track record in competition.

Regarding the results as a local, the Real Aranjuez He knew how to defend his goal in his only home match in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The rivals had previously met in The delight and the balance is three victories, three defeats and a draw in favor of the Real Aranjuez. In turn, the visiting team is on a roll in their trips in this competition, since they have won three games in a row at the stadium of the Aranjuez. The last meeting they played together in this competition was in January 2014 and ended with a score of 1-3 in favor of Alcala.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the visitors have an advantage of 16 points with respect to the Real Aranjuez. The locals, before this match, are in tenth place with 18 points in the standings. For his part, RSD Alcala he is second in the table with 34 points.