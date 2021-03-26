Match preview: Rayo Vallecano

03/26/2021 at 14:02 CET

The Ray plays this Saturday at 2:00 p.m. his thirty-first match of the Second Division against the Mirandés at Vallecas Stadium.

The Vallecano Ray He arrives with enthusiasm for the thirty-first day after winning the last two games against him Alcorcón at home and in front of Real Zaragoza at home by 0-3 and 3-2, respectively. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won 14 of the 30 games played to date in the Second Division, with 38 goals for and 29 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the CD Mirandés suffered a defeat to the Real Zaragoza in the last game (1-0), so he comes to the game with the need to regain victory in the field of Vallecano Ray. Of the 30 games he has played in this season in the Second Division, the CD Mirandés he has won 11 of them with a figure of 29 goals in favor and 29 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Vallecano Ray He has won nine times, been beaten three times and has drawn twice in 14 games played so far, which means he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. In the role of visitor, the CD Mirandés has drawn once in his 15 games so far, so they will have to get serious in the duel with him Vallecano Ray to take the victory.

The two rivals had already met previously in the stadium of the Vallecano Ray and the balance is a defeat and a draw in favor of the local team. In addition, the visiting team adds two games in a row without knowing the defeat at home against Ray. The last time they faced the Ray and the Mirandés in the competition it was in January 2021 and the match ended with a 0-2 result for the locals.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Division, we can see that the locals are ahead of their rival with a difference of eight points. The team of Andoni Iraola he ranks sixth with 49 points on his scoreboard. As for his rival, the CD Mirandés, is in ninth position with 41 points.