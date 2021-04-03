Match preview: Pumas UNAM

04/03/2021

On at 19:30 CEST

The Pumas UNAM receives this Sunday at 19:00 the visit of the Pachuca in it University Olympic Stadium during his thirteenth match in the Liga MX de Clausura.

The Pumas UNAM comes eagerly to the thirteenth day after winning as a visitor by a score of 0-1 at Saint Louis in it Alfonso Lastras Ramirez, with a goal from Juan Dinenno. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in three of the 12 matches played so far in the Liga MX de Clausura.

For his part, Pachuca won in front of UANL Tigers in his fiefdom by 1-0 and previously he had also done it out of his field against the Toluca by 0-2 and wants to repeat the result against Pumas UNAM to continue his good streak. To date, of the 12 games the team has played in the MX Clausura League, it has won three of them.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Pumas UNAM has achieved a balance of two wins, two losses and a draw in five games played at home, numbers that can be encouraging for him Pachuca, as they show a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that take place in the University Olympic Stadium. At the exits, the Pachuca has won once and has drawn twice in his six games that he has played so far, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Pumas UNAM add a positive result at home.

The rivals had already met before in the University Olympic Stadium and the balance is eight defeats and eight draws in favor of the Pumas UNAM. Likewise, the local team accumulates a streak of seven consecutive games undefeated at home against Pachuca. The last meeting between the Pumas UNAM and the Pachuca This competition was played in November 2020 and ended in a draw (0-0).