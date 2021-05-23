Match preview: Puebla – Santos Laguna

05/23/2021

On at 02:30 CEST

Next Monday at 02:00 the match of the third day of the Liga MX de Clausura will be played, which will measure at Puebla and to Saints in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

The Puebla comes to the third match with the intention of improving his performance in the competition after having drawn 0-0 against him Santos Laguna in his last game. Since the beginning of the season, the locals have won seven of the 17 games played to date in the Liga MX de Clausura with a figure of 25 goals in favor and 14 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Santos Laguna achieved a zero draw against the Puebla, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so that he arrives at the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. Of the 17 games he has played in this season of the Liga MX de Clausura, the Santos Laguna He has won seven of them with 18 goals for and 13 against.

In reference to the results as a local, the Puebla He has achieved a balance of three victories, two defeats and four draws in nine games played in his field, so that we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this match, but he will have to strive to win. At home, the Santos Laguna has won once, has lost four times and has drawn three times in their eight games played, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Puebla add a positive result at home.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Puebla and the results are two wins, five losses and nine draws for the locals. In addition, the visitors do not lose in their last eight visits to the stadium of the Puebla. The last confrontation between the Puebla and the Saints In this competition it was held in May 2021 and ended with a score of 3-0 for the visitors.

At this time, the Puebla it is ahead in the standings with a difference of two points with respect to its rival. The locals, before this game, are in third place with 28 points in the standings. For their part, the visitors are in fifth position with 26 points.