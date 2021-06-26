Match preview: Portland Timbers

06/26/2021 at 05:00 CEST

The Portland Timbers plays this Sunday at 5:00 his fourteenth game of Major League Soccer against the Minnesota United in the Providence Park.

The Portland Timbers arrives at the meeting with the intention of improving his numbers in the championship after signing a draw against Houston Dynamo in his last game. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won four of the nine games played to date, with 13 goals scored against 14 conceded.

On the visitors’ side, the Minnesota United He took the victory against the Austin FC during their last match of the competition (2-0), with so many Hunou Y Fragapane, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the Portland Timbers. Before this match, the Minnesota United he had won three of the nine games played in Major League Soccer this season, scoring nine for and 12 against.

Regarding home performance, the Portland Timbers he has won three times and been beaten once in four games played so far, showing that he is slipping points at home, giving the visitors hope of achieving positive results. At the exits, the Minnesota United He has lost twice in his four games so far, so he will have to give everything in the stadium of the Portland Timbers to get more points away from home.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Providence Park, obtaining as a result two wins, a loss and a draw in favor of the Portland Timbers. In turn, the visiting team accumulates two games in a row without losing at home against the Portland Timbers. The last confrontation between the Portland Timbers and the Minnesota United This competition was played in March 2020 and ended with a 1-3 result in favor of the visitors.

In reference to their position in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the locals are ahead of their rival with a difference of two points. At this time, the Portland Timbers it has 13 points and is in sixth position. For its part, the visiting team is ninth with 11 points.