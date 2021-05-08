Match preview: Platges de Calvia

05/08/2021 at 6:31 PM CEST

The Constancy visit this Sunday to sports Center Municipal to measure yourself with Platges de Calvia in his fourth round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 18:30.

The Platges de Calvia He wants to find himself with the victory in the match corresponding to the fourth day after losing the last game against the Ibiza I. Pitiusas by a score of 2-0. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have not won in any of the three matches played so far in the Second Phase of the Third Division, with 32 goals scored against 17 conceded.

On the visitors’ side, the Constancy comes from beating at home 2-0 in the Nou Camp d’Inca, with so many of Jose A Y Julian in front of PE Sant Jordi in the last match played, so he intends to maintain his winning streak at the stadium of Platges de Calvia. Of the three games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Constancy he has won two of them with a figure of 29 goals in favor and 16 against.

Regarding the results at home, the Platges de Calvia they tied in the only match of the Second Phase of the Third Division that has played in their stadium. Away from home, the Constancy He also signed a draw during his only away commitment so far in the competition.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Platges de Calvia, the numbers show 12 defeats and two draws in favor of the local team. The last match they played on Platges de Calvia and the Constancy in this tournament it was in January 2020 and ended with a result of 0-1 for the locals.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Platges de Calvia is ahead of the Constancy with a difference of four points. The locals come to the meeting in third position and with 46 points in the locker. As for the rival, the Constancy, is in fifth position with 42 points.