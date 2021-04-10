Match preview: Plasencia – Miajadas

04/10/2021 at 12:22 PM CEST

The Miajadas travel this Sunday to Municipal Sports City of Plasencia to measure yourself with Plasencia in their third match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which will begin at 12:00.

The Plasencia comes to the third match with the intention of improving his performance in the competition after having drawn 2-2 against the Azuaga in his last game. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won one of the two matches played so far, with a streak of 31 goals in favor and 17 against.

For his part, Miajadas He took the victory against the Extremadura B during their last match of the competition (1-0), with a goal from Diaz, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the Plasencia. Before this match, the Miajadas had won in one of the two games played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with a figure of 22 goals for and 19 against.

Regarding the results at home, the Plasencia He knew how to defend himself in his stadium in his only match played in the Second Phase of the Third Division at home. At home, the Miajadas he had to settle for a draw in his only away dispute.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of PlasenciaIn fact, the numbers show three losses and four draws for the home team. In turn, the local team accumulates a streak of two consecutive games undefeated at home against Miajadas. The last time both teams played in this competition was in November 2019 and the result was a draw (0-0).

To this day, the Plasencia it is ahead in the standings with a difference of two points with respect to its rival. The Plasencia He arrives at the meeting with 34 points in his locker and occupying the second place before the game. For his part, the Miajadas it has 32 points and occupies the third position in the classification.