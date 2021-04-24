Match preview: Peña Deportiva

04/24/2021 at 12:24 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:00 the match of the fourth day of the Second Phase of Second B will be played, which will face the Sports Club and to Olot in the Municipal of Santa Eulalia d’Riu.

The Sports Club comes with optimism for the match of the fourth day after winning the last two games against him L’Hospitalet in his fief and in front of the Prat away by 2-0 and 1-2, respectively. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in two of the two matches played so far and have accumulated a streak of 14 goals scored against 14 goals conceded.

For his part, the Olot could not cope with the Orihuela CF in his last game (1-3), so he will look for a win against the Sports Club to set the course in the tournament. Before this match, the Olot he had won in two of the three matches played in the Second Phase of Second B this season, with a balance of 22 goals in favor and 31 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Sports Club has managed to win in their only duel played so far at home in the Second Phase of Second B. Away from home, the Olot they also claimed victory in their only away meeting.

The two rivals have met before in the Municipal of Santa Eulalia d’Riu, in fact, the numbers show a victory in favor of the Sports Club. The last confrontation in this tournament between both teams was played in February 2018 and ended with a 1-0 result in favor of the Sports Club.

At this time, the Sports Club it is ahead in the standings with a difference of three points compared to its rival. The Sports Club He has 27 points in the locker, ranking first. As for the rival, the Olot, is in sixth position with 24 points.