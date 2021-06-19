Match preview: Paracuellos Antamira

06/19/2021 at 12:14 PM CEST

The Móstoles CF travel this Sunday to Luis Aragonés Stadium to measure yourself with Paracollos in its twelfth round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 11:30.

The Paracuellos Antamira will try to improve his position in the competition after suffering a defeat against him Athletic de Pinto in the previous match by a score of 1-3. Since the competition began, the hosts have won six of the nine games played so far, with a streak of 36 goals in favor and 37 against.

Regarding visitors, the Móstoles CF could not win at San Fernando de Henares in their last game (0-3), so that a victory against the Paracuellos Antamira it would help him improve his career in the championship. Before this match, the Móstoles CF they had won in four of the 11 matches played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with a figure of 22 goals for and 42 against.

As a local, the Paracuellos Antamira they have won three times and been beaten once in four games played so far, which shows that they are slipping points at home, giving the visitors hope of achieving results in their favor. In the role of visitor, the Móstoles CF has won twice in his five games so far, so the players of the Paracuellos Antamira They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

To this day, the Paracuellos Antamira it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 18 points with respect to its rival. The team of Manu Alcazar he ranks second with 45 points on his scoreboard. For his part, Móstoles CF it has 27 points and occupies the eighth position in the classification.