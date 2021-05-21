Match preview: Pamplona – Cantolagua

05/21/2021 at 6:07 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 18:00 the match of the fifth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will measure at Pamplona and to Cantolagua in the Beitikuntzea (Lizasoain).

The Pamplona He is looking forward to matchday five after winning the last two games against him Cuts out of his field and in front of Murchante in his field by 0-1 and 2-1, respectively. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won four of the four games played to date and add a figure of 21 goals conceded against 36 in favor.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Cantolagua suffered a defeat to the Burladés in the last game (0-3), so he comes to the game hoping to win again. Before this match, the Cantolagua he had won zero of the four games played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with a balance of 32 goals in favor and 27 against.

Regarding home performance, the Pamplona he has won every game he has played at home so far. In the role of visitor, the Cantolagua has a balance of two draws in two games played, so in theory it can be a favorable match for the Pamplona add a positive result at home.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Beitikuntzea (Lizasoain), obtaining as a result three victories and one defeat in favor of the Pamplona. Likewise, the streak of the locals is noteworthy, who have won two games in a row at home against the Cantolagua. The last time they faced the Pamplona and the Cantolagua in the competition it was in January 2019 and the match concluded with a score of 3-1 in favor of the visitors.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the local team has an advantage of nine points with respect to the Cantolagua. The team of Aritz gomara He arrives at the match in first position and with 42 points before the match. For his part, the Cantolagua it has 33 points and is ranked third in the tournament.