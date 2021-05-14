Match preview: Ourense – Fisterra

05/14/2021 at 7:01 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. the match of the seventh day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the Ourense and to Fisterra in the O Couto.

The Ourense He is optimistic for the match of the seventh day after winning in his fiefdom by a score of 4-1 at Paiosaco-Irons in the O Couto, with so many of Tafa kanteh Y Borja Domingo. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in four of the six games played to date in the Second Phase of the Third Division, with 47 goals for and 35 against.

For his part, Fisterra won the victory against the Ribadumia during their last match of the competition (1-2), with goals from Juan De Dora Y Bouquets, so he hopes to repeat the marker, this time in the fiefdom of the Ourense. Before this match, the Fisterra they had won in four of the six matches played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with a balance of 31 goals in favor and 41 against.

In reference to local performance, the Ourense it has won three times in three games played so far, figures that show the potential and the security of the team when it plays in its stadium. At the exits, the Fisterra He has a record of two wins and a draw in three games he has played so far, so he will be a tough opponent for him. Ourense, who will have to do everything in his power to defend the field advantage.

To this day, the Ourense it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 11 points with respect to its rival. The locals, before this match, are in first place with 41 points in the standings. For his part, the Fisterra it has 30 points and occupies the seventh position in the classification.