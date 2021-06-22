Match preview: Orlando City

06/22/2021 at 1:30 AM CEST

The Orlando City will play his twelfth match in Major League Soccer against the San Jose Earthquakes, scheduled to begin this Wednesday at 1:30 at the Exploria Stadium.

The Orlando City faces the match with reinforced spirits after having won the Toronto fc in the BMO Field by 2-3, with goals from Nani, Akindele Y Junior Urso. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won four of the eight games played so far, with 11 goals scored against six conceded.

Regarding the visiting squad, the San Jose Earthquakes achieved a zero draw against the Austin FC, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so he comes to the game with the pretense of staying this time with the three points. Of the nine games he has played in this season of Major League Soccer, the San Jose Earthquakes He has won three of them and adds a figure of 12 conceded goals compared to 11 in favor.

Regarding the results as a local, the Orlando City He has won twice and drawn twice in four games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this match, but he will have to fight to win. At the exits, the San Jose Earthquakes He has won once in his four games played, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the match that will measure him with the Orlando City.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Orlando City, the numbers show a victory and a draw in favor of the local team. In turn, the locals have a total of two games in a row without losing against this rival in Major League Soccer. The last match they played on Orlando City and the San Jose Earthquakes This tournament took place in September 2019 and ended with a 3-0 result in favor of the San Jose Earthquakes.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the Orlando City they are ahead of the visiting team with a five-point lead. The locals, before this match, are in second place with 15 points in the standings. For its part, the visiting team is eighth with 10 points.