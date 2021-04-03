Match preview: Newcastle United

04/03/2021 at 3:16 PM CEST

The Tottenham visit this Sunday to St. James’ Park to measure yourself with Newcastle in his 30th Premier League game, which will kick off at 15:05.

The Newcastle united arrives at the thirtieth day with the desire to recover points after suffering a defeat against him Brighton and Hove Albion in the previous match by a score of 3-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won seven of the 29 games played so far with a figure of 28 goals in favor and 48 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Tottenham Hotspur was defeated 2-1 in the last match he played against the Arsenal, so that it will look for a triumph in front of Newcastle united to set the course in the competition. Before this match, the Tottenham Hotspur they had won 13 of 28 Premier League games this season, with 48 goals scored versus 30 conceded.

Regarding the results at home, the Newcastle united has achieved a balance of four wins, six losses and four draws in 14 games played at home, so that visits to the stadium St. James’ Park They are not usually the most complicated for visitors. In the role of visitor, the Tottenham Hotspur It has a balance of six wins, five losses and three draws in 14 games played, making it a team that tends to score points away from home.

The rivals had already met before in the St. James’ Park and the balance is eight defeats and five draws in favor of the Newcastle united. Likewise, the visitors accumulate full of victories in the stadium of the Newcastle, as they have already won three away games. The last meeting between the Newcastle and the Tottenham This tournament was played in September 2020 and ended in a draw (1-1).

Currently, the Tottenham Hotspur they are ahead in the standings with a difference of 17 points compared to their rival. The locals, before this game, are in seventeenth place with 28 points in the standings. For his part, the Tottenham Hotspur he has 45 points and ranks eighth in the tournament.