Match preview: New England Revolution

05/16/2021 at 12:15 AM CEST

Next Monday at 00:00 the match of the seventh day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute New england revolution and to Columbus Crew in the Gillette Stadium.

The New england revolution He faces the match of the seventh day with the intention of adding more points to his classification after having drawn 1-1 against him Philadelphia Union in his last game. Since the competition began, the hosts have won two of the five games played to date in Major League Soccer with six goals in favor and six against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Columbus Crew could not win at Toronto fc in his last game (2-0), so he comes to the meeting with the need to return to victory in the field of New england revolution. Before this match, the Columbus Crew he had won in one of the four games played in Major League Soccer this season and has a record of three goals conceded to three in favor.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the New england revolution he has managed to beat all his home games in Major League Soccer so far. At the exits, the Columbus Crew has a balance of one defeat and one draw in two games played, so he will have to give everything in the stadium of the New england revolution to get more points away from home.

The rivals had already met before in the Gillette Stadium and the balance is 17 victories, 14 defeats and 11 draws in favor of the New england revolution. Likewise, the visiting team is on a roll in their trips in this competition, since they have won two games in a row at the stadium of the New england revolution. The last game they played on New england revolution and the Columbus Crew in this competition it was in December 2020 and ended with a 1-0 result in favor of the Columbus Crew.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the New england revolution they are ahead of the visiting team with a three-point lead. The locals come to the match in second position and with eight points in the locker. For its part, the visiting team is ninth with five points.