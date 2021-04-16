Match preview: Necaxa – Querétaro

04/16/2021

Next Saturday at 02:30 the match of the fifteenth day of the MX Clausura League will be played, in which we will see the victory at Necaxa and to Queretaro in the Victoria Stadium.

The Necaxa reaches the fifteenth day with the intention of recovering points after losing the last game against the Pumas UNAM by a score of 0-1. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won two of the 14 games played to date in the Liga MX de Clausura, with a streak of 13 goals for and 23 against.

Regarding visitors, the Queretaro managed to defeat the Santos Laguna 1-0 during their last match in the competition, with a goal from Gonzalo montes, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the Necaxa. To date, of the 14 games that the team has played in the MX Clausura League, it has won five of them and adds a figure of 23 goals against 17 in favor.

As a local, the Necaxa He has won twice, been defeated twice and has drawn twice in six games played so far, indicating that he will have to work hard during this match if he does not want more points to slip away at his stadium. In the role of visitor, the Queretaro he has a record of six defeats in six games he has played so far, figures that show lacks in the team during their away games.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Necaxa and the results are four defeats and two draws for the locals. The last confrontation between the Necaxa and the Queretaro This competition was played in October 2020 and ended with a score of 0-1 in favor of the Necaxa.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the classification table of Liga MX de Clausura, we can see that the visitors are ahead of their rival with a difference of seven points. The Necaxa He arrives at the meeting with 10 points in his locker and occupying the eighteenth place before the game. On the other hand, the visitors have 17 points and occupy the tenth position in the competition.