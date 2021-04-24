Match preview: Nashville SC

04/23/2021 at 8:01 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 8:00 p.m. the match of the second day of Major League Soccer will be played, which will measure at Nashville and to Montreal Impact in the Nissan Stadium.

The Nashville SC faces the second day of the tournament wanting to overcome its position after having drawn 2-2 against the Cincinnati in his last game.

On the visitors’ side, the Montreal Impact managed to defeat the Toronto fc 4-2 during their last match in the competition, with goals from Toye, Mihailovic, Quioto Y Wanyama, so it tries to take advantage of the winning inertia in the fiefdom of the Nashville SC.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Nashville SC they have tied for the moment in their only match played in this position.

In turn, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the Montreal ImpactWell, they have done it on the last three occasions. The last time they faced the Nashville and the Montreal Impact in this tournament it was in October 2020 and the match concluded with a 0-1 result for the locals.

Analyzing its position in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we see that, before the dispute of the match, the Montreal Impact is ahead of the Nashville SC with a difference of two points. The Nashville SC he reaches the meeting with a point in his locker and occupying the fifth place before the game. For his part, the Montreal Impact it has three points and occupies the first position in the classification.