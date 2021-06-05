Match preview: Montañesa – Figueres

06/05/2021 at 12:13 PM CEST

The Figueres visit this Sunday to Municipal of Nou Barris to measure yourself with Mountain in his ninth duel of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 12:00.

The Mountain He wants to be reunited with victory in the match corresponding to the ninth day after having lost his last game against him At. Horta by a score of 1-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have not won in any of the eight games played so far in the Second Phase of the Third Division with a figure of 13 goals in favor and 47 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Figueres could not win at CF Pobla de Mafumet in his last match (0-2), so he will seek a victory against the Mountain to set the course in the competition. To date, of the eight games that the Figueres In the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won four of them with a figure of 28 goals for and 37 against.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Mountain they have achieved a balance of two losses and two draws in four games played at home, which provides more opportunities than expected for the visitors, who could have it easier to win. At the exits, the Figueres has a balance of two wins, one loss and one draw in four games that he has played so far, so they will have to get serious in the duel with him Mountain to take the victory.

In their last clashes at the stadium of the Mountain, the numbers show two losses and two draws for the hosts. The last time they faced the Mountain and the Figueres in this tournament it was in April 2017 and the match ended with a score of 1-2 in favor of Figueres.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the Figueres they are ahead of the home team with a 21-point lead. The team of Ramon Calderé he ranks 10th with 14 points on his scoreboard. For his part, Figueres it has 35 points and occupies the fourth position in the classification.