Match preview: Minnesota United

04/24/2021 at 2:01 AM CEST

The Minnesota United plays this Sunday at 2:00 his third game of Major League Soccer against the Real salt lake in the Allianz field.

The Minnesota United faces wanting to recover positive feelings in the match corresponding to the third day after having lost his last match against him Seattle Sounders by a score of 4-0. Since the competition began, the locals have not won any of the games played to date in Major League Soccer and have managed to score zero goals and four goals against.

The rivals had already met before in the Allianz field and the balance is four victories and a draw in favor of the Minnesota United. In turn, the local team has a streak of five games in a row without losing at home against the Real salt lake. The last time they played the Minnesota United and the Real salt lake in this tournament it was in September 2020 and the match ended with a 0-0 draw.

In addition, the two teams are tied at zero points in the Major League Soccer standings, so the match may be a good opportunity to break the tables. The home team is thirteenth, while the visiting team is currently in ninth place.