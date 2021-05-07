Match preview: Messenger – Pulido Bakery

05/07/2021 at 6:02 PM CEST

The Delivery courier plays this Saturday at 18:00 his second game of the Second Phase of the Third Division against the Polished Bakery in the Silvestre Carrillo.

The Delivery courier comes with optimism for the match of the second day after achieving the victory away at the Gran Canaria Stadium Annex by 1-3 in front of Las Palmas C, with goals from From Salles, Ale Y Omar fleitas.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Polished Bakery comes from winning at home 2-0, with a goal of Braulio Lopez in front of Tenisca in the last match played, so he hopes to repeat the score, now at the stadium Delivery courier.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of Delivery courierIn fact, the numbers show one win and two losses for the local team. The last confrontation between the Delivery courier and the Polished Bakery This tournament was held in October 2019 and ended with a 0-5 result in favor of the visitors.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the locals are ahead with an advantage of eight points with respect to the Delivery courier. The Delivery courier He arrives at the meeting with 43 points in his locker and occupying the first place before the game. On the other hand, the visitors are in second position with 35 points.