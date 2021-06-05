Match preview: Melilla CD

06/05/2021 at 12:13 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:00 the match of the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the Melilla and to Atletico Porcuna on The Espiguera.

The Melilla CD seeks to improve their position in the competition after having lost their last match against him Maracena Sports Union by a score of 5-2. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won four of the nine games played to date, with a streak of 27 goals for and 41 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Atletico Porcuna suffered a defeat against Alhaurino in the last game (0-1), so he comes to the game with the need to return to victory in the field of Melilla CD. To date, of the seven games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won two of them with a balance of 32 goals in favor and 30 against.

In reference to the results as a local, the Melilla CD they have won three times and drawn once in four games played so far, making them a very difficult team to beat when playing at home. At home, the Atletico Porcuna has won once in his three games so far, so the players of the Melilla CD They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Melilla CD and the results are a victory for the locals. The last match they played on Melilla and the Atletico Porcuna in this competition took place in December 2019 and ended with a result of 2-1 in favor of the Melilla.

In addition, the two teams are tied at 30 points in the classification of the Second Phase of the Third Division, so the match may be a good opportunity to break the tables. The Melilla CD is in sixth position while, for its part, the Atletico Porcuna he is fifth pending the next game.