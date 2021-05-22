Match preview: Marino – El Ejido, match of the final day

05/22/2021 at 12:19 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:00 the match of the last day of the Second Phase of Second B will be played, in which they will play Marine already The ejido in the Antonio Dominguez Alfonso.

The Marine reaches the eighth day with the intention of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Yeclano Deportivo in the previous match by a score of 4-2. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have not won in any of the seven games played to date with a figure of 17 goals for and 49 against.

On the visitors’ side, The ejido suffered a loss to Las Palmas At. in the last game (1-3), so he comes to the game with the need to return to victory in the field of Marine. To date, of the seven games he has played The ejido in the Second Phase of Second B, he has won five of them with 29 goals in favor and 26 against.

Regarding the results at home, the Marine has been beaten three times in three games played so far, so stadium visits Antonio Dominguez Alfonso They are not usually the most complicated for visitors. At the exits, The ejido They have a record of two wins and one loss in three games that they have played so far, making them quite a strong opponent away from home that the locals will have to face.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Second B, we can see that the visiting team is ahead of the Marine with a difference of 23 points. The team of Kiko de Diego he ranks eighth with 11 points on his scoreboard. For their part, the visitors have 34 points and occupy the first position in the tournament.