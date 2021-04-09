Match preview: Mancha Real

04/09/2021 at 6:34 PM CEST

The Second Phase of the Third Division kicks off with enthusiasm and expectation for him Royal Stain Y The stick, who will play in the stadium Youth Sports Center at 18:30 this Saturday.

The Royal Stain He was in first position in the First Phase of the Third Division with 36 points and a balance of 35 goals in favor and 12 against.

As for the rival, The stick he was in third position in the previous phase of the competition with 28 points and figures of 18 goals in his favor and 17 against.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Youth Sports Center, obtaining as a result five victories, one defeat and one draw in favor of the Royal Stain. Likewise, the locals have a total of two consecutive games undefeated against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last time both teams played in the competition was in November 2019 and the result was a draw (1-1).