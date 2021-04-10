Match preview: Malaga – Albacete

Apr 10, 2021 at 2:04 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 2:00 p.m. it will take place in The Rose Garden the duel between Malaga and the Albacete in the match that corresponds to matchday number 34 of the Second Division.

The Malaga optimistically faces the match of the thirty-fourth day to consolidate a positive streak after having won at Lugo in the Carriage width 0-1, with a goal from David Lombán. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in 12 of the 33 games played to date and add a figure of 38 goals against 30 in favor.

Regarding the visiting team, the Albacete suffered a defeat to the Spanish in the last game (0-3), so he will look for a victory against the Malaga to set the course in competition. Of the 33 games he has played in this season in the Second Division, the Albacete He has won seven of them with 21 goals for and 41 against.

In terms of home performance, the Malaga they have a record of four wins, six losses and six draws in 16 games played at home, so they are a weak team at home, where the visitors have more opportunities than expected. In the role of visitor, the Albacete He has won three times and has drawn three times in his 16 games he has played so far, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Malaga add a positive result at home.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of MalagaIn fact, the numbers show two defeats and three draws in favor of the local team. Also, the locals have a total of three games in a row without losing against this rival in the Second Division. The last time they faced the Malaga and the Albacete in this tournament it was in January 2021 and the match ended with a 1-1 draw.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by 16 points in favor of the Malaga. The team of Sergio Pellicer he ranks in ninth place with 45 points on his scoreboard. For his part, Albacete it has 29 points and occupies the twenty-second position in the classification.