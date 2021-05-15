Match preview: Logroño Women

05/15/2021 at 11:14 AM CEST

Next Sunday at 11:00 the match of the thirtieth day of the Primera Iberdrola will be played, in which we will see the victory at Logroño and to Tenerife on Las Gaunas.

The Logroño Female wants to rediscover victory in the match corresponding to the thirtieth day after suffering a defeat against him Sporting de Huelva Women in the previous match by a score of 3-1. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won four of the 29 games played to date, with 28 goals in favor and 54 against.

For his part, Granadilla Tenerife suffered a defeat to the Barcelona Women in the last game (0-1), so he hopes to end his losing streak and guide his career in the competition. Before this match, the Granadilla Tenerife he had won in 15 of the 29 games played in Primera Iberdrola this season, with a balance of 51 goals scored against 43 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Logroño Female they have won three times, been beaten five times and have drawn six times in 14 games played so far, so they are a weak side at home, where the visitors have more chances than expected. At the exits, the Granadilla Tenerife It has a balance of six wins, five losses and three draws in 14 games played, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

The two rivals had already seen each other in the past at the stadium of the Logroño Female and the balance is a defeat and a draw in favor of the local team. In turn, the visiting team accumulates two matches in a row without losing away from home against Logroño. The last time they faced the Logroño and the Tenerife In this competition it was in November 2020 and the match ended with a score of 2-0 in favor of the visitors.

Currently, between Logroño Female and the Granadilla Tenerife there is a difference of 31 points in the classification. The locals, before this match, are in eighteenth place with 19 points in the standings. For their part, the visitors have 50 points and occupy the fifth position in the tournament.