Match preview: Logroñés – Tenerife

04/02/2021 at 2:04 PM CEST

The Tenerife travel this Saturday to Las Gaunas Stadium to measure yourself with Logroñés in their thirty-third match of the Second Division, which will start at 2:00 p.m.

The Logroñés faces the thirty-third day of the tournament wanting to overcome its position after drawing the last match played against the SD Ponferradina. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won eight of the 32 matches played to date in the Second Division with a figure of 23 goals for and 42 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Tenerife reaped a tie to one against the The palms, adding a point in the last game played in the competition, so that he comes to the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left on the road. To date, of the 31 games that the team has played in the Second Division, it has won 11 of them with a balance of 29 goals scored against 28 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Logroñés has achieved a balance of five victories, seven defeats and three draws in 15 games played in his field, indicative that the Tenerife may have the chance to achieve a positive result in this match. Away from home, the Tenerife has a balance of three wins, nine losses and three draws in 15 games played, so the players of the Logroñés They would have everything in their favor to achieve a positive result.

In turn, the visitors accumulate full of victories in the stadium of the Logroñés, as they have already won three away games. The last match that both teams played in this tournament was in November 2020 and concluded with a favorable score of 0-1 Logroñés.

Analyzing its position in the classification table of the Second Division, we see that, before the dispute of the match, the Tenerife is ahead of the Logroñés with a difference of eight points. The team of Sergio Rodriguez Martinez he ranks in eighteenth place with 33 points in his locker. For their part, the visitors are in eleventh position with 41 points.