Match preview: Lleida Esportiu

03/27/2021 at 11:15 CET

Next Sunday at 12:00 the match of the last day of the First Phase of Second B will be played, in which they will face Lleida and to Andorra in it Camp d’Esports.

The Lleida Esportiu reaches the twenty-second match with the intention of improving their performance in the competition after drawing the last match played against the Prat. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won eight of the 19 games played to date and have managed to score 23 goals in favor and 22 against.

On the visitors’ side, the FC Andorra reaped a tie to one against the L’Hospitalet, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so that he arrives at the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. Before this match, the FC Andorra they had won in eight of the 19 matches played in the First Phase of Second B this season, with a figure of 22 goals for and 18 against.

Regarding home performance, the Lleida Esportiu He has won five times, has lost three times and has drawn once in nine games played so far, which shows that he is losing points at home, giving the visitors hope of achieving results in his favor. At home, the FC Andorra has been defeated four times and has drawn twice in their nine games played, so they will have to get serious in the duel with him Lleida Esportiu to take the victory.

Likewise, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the AndorraWell, they have done it on the last three occasions. The last time they faced the Lleida and the Andorra in this competition it was in January 2021 and the match concluded with a score of 1-0 in favor of the Andorra.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the First Phase of Second B, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the FC Andorra is ahead of the Lleida Esportiu with a difference of four points. The Lleida Esportiu He arrives at the meeting with 26 points in his locker and occupying the sixth place before the game. As for the rival, the FC Andorra, is third in the classification with 30 points.