Match preview: Leeds United

05/07/2021 at 1:33 PM CEST

The Leeds plays this Saturday at 13:30 his thirty-fifth Premier League game against the Tottenham in the Elland road.

The Leeds United arrives at the thirty-fifth day with the illusion of recovering points after having lost his last match against him Brighton and Hove Albion by a score of 2-0. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won 14 of the 34 matches played to date in the Premier League, with a streak of 50 goals for and 52 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Tottenham Hotspur won against Sheffield United in his feud by 4-0 and previously he had also done it at home against the Fulham by 0-1, so he hopes to repeat the result, now in the fiefdom of the Leeds United. Before this match, the Tottenham Hotspur they had won 16 of the 34 Premier League games played this season, scoring 60 for and 38 against.

As a local, the Leeds United he has won six times, been defeated six times and has drawn five times in 17 games played so far, indicating that he will have to work hard during this game if he does not want to lose more points in his stadium. At the exits, the Tottenham Hotspur they have won seven times, lost five times and drawn five times in their 17 games played, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Elland road, obtaining as a result three defeats and four draws in favor of the Leeds United. In turn, the visitors add two matches in a row without losing in the fiefdom of the Leeds. The last game they played on Leeds and the Tottenham in this tournament it was in January 2021 and ended with a 3-0 result for the visitors.

Currently, the Tottenham Hotspur it is ahead in the standings with a difference of nine points with respect to its rival. The team of Marcelo bielsa he ranks eleventh with 47 points on his scoreboard. For their part, the visitors are in sixth position with 56 points.