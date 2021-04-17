Match preview: Lebrijana – La Palma CF

04/17/2021 at 6:27 PM CEST

The Palm visit this Sunday to Municipal of Lebrija to be measured against the Lebrijana in his third round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 17:30.

The Lebrijana faces wanting to recover positive feelings in the match that corresponds to the third day after losing the last match against the Seville C by a score of 1-0. Since the competition began, the locals have not won in any of the two matches played to date and have a total of 27 goals against 16 in favor.

Regarding the visiting team, La Palma CF they were defeated 1-0 in the last match they played against the Conil, so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his career in the championship. To date, in the only match that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won zero of them with a balance of 14 goals scored against 28 conceded.

As a local, the Lebrijana tied in the only match of the Second Phase of the Third Division that has played in their stadium. At home, La Palma CF failed to win in his only away match.

The two rivals have met before at the home of the LebrijanaIn fact, the numbers show a win and a loss for the home team. The last time they played the Lebrijana Y The Palm in this competition it was in May 2015 and the match ended with a 4-2 favorable to The Palm.

To this day, the Lebrijana it is ahead in the standings with a difference of four points with respect to its rival. The team of Jose Bermudez Atienza he ranks sixth with 17 points on his scoreboard. On your side, La Palma CF it has 13 points and ranks ninth in the competition.