Match preview: Las Palmas At.

05/22/2021 at 12:19 PM CEST

Las Palmas receives this Sunday at 12:00 the visit of the Recreativo Granada in the Gran Canaria Stadium Annex during their eighth meeting in the Second Phase of Second B.

Las Palmas At. optimistically faces the match of the eighth day to consolidate a positive streak after winning the last two games against The ejido at home and in front of Yeclano Deportivo in their fiefdom by 1-3 and 4-2, respectively. In addition, the locals have won in four of the seven games played to date, with 27 goals in favor and 25 against.

For his part, Recreativo Granada was imposed on Recreational 1-0 during their last match of the competition, with a goal from Aranda, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of Las Palmas At. To date, of the seven games the team has played in the Second Phase of Second B, it has won three of them with 25 goals for and 23 against.

In terms of local performance, Las Palmas At. They have achieved a balance of two wins and one loss in three home games, which shows that they are losing points in their fiefdom, giving visitors opportunities to get results in their favor. In the role of visitor, the Recreativo Granada has a balance of two wins and a draw in three games that he has played so far, so Las Palmas At. He will have to face a complicated opponent used to scoring points away from home.

The rivals had already met before in the Gran Canaria Stadium Annex and the balance is of a victory in favor of Las Palmas At. The last confrontation in this competition between both teams was played in February 2018 and ended with a 2-1 result in favor of Las Palmas.

Right now the two teams are tied at 34 points in the Second Phase of Segunda B table, so the next match may be a good opportunity to break the tie. Las Palmas At. is in second position while, for its part, the Recreativo Granada he is third pending the next game.