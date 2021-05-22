Match preview: La Palma CF

05/22/2021 at 12:23 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:00 the match of the eighth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute to The Palm Yet the Lebrijana in the New La Palma Municipal Sports Center.

La Palma CF optimistically faces the match of the eighth day to consolidate a positive streak after achieving victory in his fiefdom in the New La Palma Municipal Sports Center 3-0 against Conil, with so many of Manu Calle, Juan Becken Y Mazin. Since the competition began, the locals have won in two of the five games played so far with a figure of 21 goals in favor and 31 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Lebrijana it was defeated by 1-2 in the last match it played against the Seville C, so that he will seek a triumph against La Palma CF to set the course in the competition. Before this match, the Lebrijana they had won zero of the seven matches played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with a figure of 17 goals for and 37 against.

Regarding the results as a local, La Palma CF has achieved statistics of a victory and a draw in two games played in his stadium, numbers that may seem encouraging for the Lebrijana, as they show a certain weakness of the premises in the meetings that take place in the New La Palma Municipal Sports Center. At the exits, the Lebrijana It has a balance of three defeats in three games played, so it will be difficult (but not impossible) to win at the local team’s stadium.

The two rivals have met before in the New La Palma Municipal Sports Center, in fact, the numbers show two victories in favor of La Palma CF. Likewise, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the LebrijanaWell, they have done it the last two times. The last time they faced each other The Palm and the Lebrijana in this tournament it was in May 2015 and the match ended with a score of 4-2 for The Palm.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that La Palma CF they are ahead of the visiting team with a two-point advantage. The locals, before this game, are in eighth place with 20 points in the standings. For their part, the visitors are in ninth position with 18 points.