Match preview: LA Galaxy

04/24/2021 at 11:30 PM CEST

The LA Galaxy plays this Sunday at 23:30 his third game of Major League Soccer against the New York RB in the StubHub Center.

The LA Galaxy faces with reinforced spirits the match of the third day to channel a positive streak after winning at home by a score of 2-3 at Inter Miami in the Inter Miami CF Stadium, with so many of Chicharito Y Klještan. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in one of the matches played so far, with a streak of three goals in favor and two against.

For his part, the New York RB could not win at Sporting kansas city in his last game (1-2), so he will look for a win against the LA Galaxy to set the course in the tournament. In the only game he has played in this season of Major League Soccer, the New York RB he has won zero of them and has received two goals against and scored one in favor.

In their last clashes at the stadium of LA Galaxy, the numbers show 11 wins, seven losses and six draws for the home team. In turn, the visitors did not lose in their last two visits to the stadium of the LA Galaxy. The last time they played the LA Galaxy and the New York RB in this competition it was in May 2019 and the match concluded with a 3-2 in favor of New York RB.

Analyzing its position in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we see that, before the dispute of the match, the LA Galaxy is ahead of the New York RB with a difference of three points. The team of Greg vanney he ranks fourth with three points in his locker. For his part, New York RB he has zero points and is ranked thirteenth in the championship.