Match preview: La Bañeza

The Cebrereña travel this Sunday to La Llanera Stadium to be measured with La Bañeza in his eighth round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 17:30.

La Bañeza faces with optimism for the match of the eighth day after achieving the victory away at the San Amaro by 0-1 against Beroil Bupolsa, with a bit of Adrian Red. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won two of the seven games played so far, with a streak of 30 goals for and 33 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Cebrerena could not cope with the Salamanca CF B in his last match (0-1), so he comes to the game with the need to return to victory in the field of La Bañeza. To date, of the six games the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won one of them and has scored 46 goals against 25 in favor.

In terms of local performance, La Bañeza they have a record of one win and two losses in three games played in their stadium, so they are a weak team at home, where the visitors have more chances than expected. In the role of visitor, the Cebrerena has a record of one defeat and one draw in two games played, which means that he will have to put in a lot of effort during his visit to the stadium of La Bañeza if you want to improve these figures.

The two rivals have met before in the La Llanera StadiumIn fact, the numbers show five wins and two draws in favor of La Bañeza. Likewise, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the CebrereñaWell, they have done it the last five times. The last time they played La Bañeza and the Cebrereña In this competition it was in March 2019 and the match concluded with a 2-2 draw.

At this time, between La Bañeza and the Cebrerena there is a difference of nine points in the classification. La Bañeza He arrives at the meeting with 33 points in his locker and occupying fourth place before the game. For its part, the Cebrerena he has 24 points and ranks 10th in the tournament.