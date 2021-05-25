Match preview: Kashima Antlers

05/25/2021 at 12:01 PM CEST

Next Wednesday at 12:00 the match of the sixteenth day of the J1 Japanese League will be played, in which we will see the Kashima antlers and to Cherry Osaka in the Kashima Soccer Stadium.

The Kashima antlers reaches the sixteenth day with the illusion of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Sagan tosu in the previous match by a result of 2-1. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won six of the 14 games played so far in the J1 Japanese League, with 24 goals in favor and 18 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Cherry Osaka lost by a result of 1-2 in the previous match against the Sanfrecce Hiroshima, so that a triumph over the Kashima antlers it would help him improve his track record in the tournament. To date, of the 15 games that the team has played in the J1 Japanese League, it has won six of them with a balance of 20 goals for and 16 against.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Kashima antlers has won four times, has been defeated twice and has drawn twice in eight games played so far, values ​​that can be encouraging for him Cherry Osaka, as they show a certain weakness of the premises in the meetings that take place in the Kashima Soccer Stadium. At the exits, the Cherry Osaka He has lost four times and drawn twice in his seven games so far, which means he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium. Kashima antlers if you want to improve these figures.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Kashima antlers and the results are seven wins, four losses and a draw in favor of the local team. In turn, the local team accumulates a streak of three matches in a row undefeated at home against Cherry Osaka. The last time they played the Kashima antlers and the Cherry Osaka in this tournament it was in December 2020 and they ended up drawing 1-1.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that, before the match, the Cherry Osaka is ahead of the Kashima antlers with a difference of one point. The locals come to the meeting in ninth position and with 21 points in the locker. For their part, the visitors have 22 points and occupy the eighth position in the competition.