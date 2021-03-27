Match preview: Illueca – Borja

03/27/2021 at 17:08 CET

The Illueca and the Borja They continue with their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division with renewed spirits, playing this Sunday at 17:00 the match corresponding to the first day at the stadium Papa Luna.

The Illueca ranked 5th in the First Phase of the Third Division with 34 points and a balance of 23 goals in favor and 16 against.

With respect to his rival, the Borja he ranked fifth in the previous phase of the league with 31 points and figures of 29 goals for him and 23 against.

The two rivals have met before at the stadium of IlluecaIn fact, the numbers show three losses and three draws for the locals. Also, the local team has a streak of two games in a row without losing at home against the Borja. The last time they played the Illueca and the Borja in the competition it was in January 2020 and they ended up drawing 2-2.