Match preview: Granadilla Tenerife

04/23/2021 at 1:32 PM CEST

The Tenerife receives this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. the visit of the I raised in the La Palmera Stadium during their twenty-seventh meeting at Primera Iberdrola.

The Granadilla Tenerife optimistically faces the game of the twenty-seventh day to consolidate a winning streak after winning in the last two matches of the competition against him Santa Teresa Badajoz in his fiefdom (3-1) and against him Madrid CFF out of his field (2-4). Since the start of the competition, the locals have won 15 of the 26 matches played so far with a figure of 50 goals in favor and 38 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Levante Women achieved a two-way tie against Sporting de Huelva Women, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he will try to continue adding points to his scoreboard against Granadilla Tenerife. Before this match, the Levante Women he had won in 17 of the 26 games played in Primera Iberdrola this season, with a balance of 54 goals scored against 36 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Granadilla Tenerife They have achieved a balance of nine wins, two losses and two draws in 13 games played at their stadium, which shows that they are losing points at home, giving the visitors opportunities to get results in their favor. At home, the Levante Women He has a balance of nine victories, three defeats and a draw in 13 games played, making him a rival with good performance as an outsider.

The two rivals have met before in the La Palmera Stadium, in fact, the numbers show three losses and a draw in favor of the Granadilla Tenerife. In turn, the visitors have a streak of three games in a row winning this competition at the Tenerife. The last time they faced the Tenerife and the I raised in the competition it was in January 2021 and the match ended with a 1-0 result for the visitors.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the classification table of the Primera Iberdrola, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Levante Women is ahead of the Granadilla Tenerife with a difference of five points. The team of Francis Diaz he ranks fifth with 50 points on his scoreboard. For his part, Levante Women it has 55 points and occupies the second position in the classification.