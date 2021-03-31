Match preview: Gran Tarajal

03/30/2021 at 11:16 PM CEST

Next Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. the game of the thirteenth day of the First Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will face Great Tarajal and to The palms in it Municipal of Gran Tarajal.

As a local, the Great Tarajal It has a balance of five wins and two draws in seven games played at home, which is why it shows itself as a solid team in its stadium, getting most of the points played. In the role of visitor, Las Palmas C has been defeated once and has drawn once in their five games played, so the players of the Great Tarajal They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

At the same time, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have been winning three games in a row at home against the The palms. The last match they played on Great Tarajal and The palms in this competition took place in November 2020 and ended with a 1-0 result for The palms.

Analyzing their position in the qualifying table of the First Phase of Third Division, we see that the locals are ahead with an advantage of two points with respect to Great Tarajal. The locals, before this match, are in third place with 25 points in the standings. On your side, Las Palmas C he has 23 points and ranks fourth in the tournament.