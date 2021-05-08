Match preview: Espanyol Women

05/08/2021 at 1:32 PM CEST

The Spanish plays this Sunday at 13:30 his twenty-ninth game of the Primera Iberdrola against the I raised in the Dani Jarque Sports City.

The Espanyol Women He reaches the twenty-ninth day with the illusion of recovering points after having lost his last game against him Valencia Women by a score of 2-1. Since the competition began, the locals have won in six of the 28 matches played to date in the Primera Iberdrola and add a figure of 55 goals conceded to 22 in favor.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Levante Women he won his last two competition matches against him Sevilla Women as a local and the Granadilla Tenerife out of his field, 2-1 and 0-2 respectively, so he intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of the Espanyol Women. Before this match, the Levante Women he had won in 19 of the 28 matches played in the Primera Iberdrola this season, with a figure of 58 goals in favor and 37 against.

Regarding the results as a local, the Espanyol Women they have won four times, been defeated seven times and have drawn three times in 14 games played so far, in such a way that they are a weak team at home, where the visitors have more chances than expected. At home, the Levante Women has a balance of 10 wins, three losses and a draw in 14 games played, so the players must get serious in their duel with him Espanyol Women to take the victory.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Espanyol Women and the results are seven victories, eight defeats and a draw in favor of the local team. The last time they played the Spanish and the I raised in this tournament it was in December 2020 and the match concluded with a 1-0 for the visitors.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the classification table of the Primera Iberdrola, we can see that both teams are separated by 38 points in favor of the Levante Women. The Espanyol Women He arrives at the meeting with 23 points in his locker and occupying the fifteenth place before the game. On the other hand, the visitors are in second position with 61 points.