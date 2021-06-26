Match preview: Deportivo Abanca

06/26/2021 at 12:14 PM CEST

On this last day, the thirty-fourth of the Primera Iberdrola, they will fight for victory on Sports and the Athletic.

The Deportivo Abanca reaches the thirty-fourth day with the intention of recovering points after having lost his last match against him Real Betis Females by a score of 3-1. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won seven of the 33 matches played to date, with a streak of 36 goals in favor and 81 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Athletic Club Women was imposed on Sevilla Women 2-0 during their last match of the competition, with goals from Oguiza Y Lucy, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of Deportivo Abanca. To date, of the 33 matches that the team has played in the Primera Iberdrola, it has won 11 of them with a balance of 43 goals in favor and 57 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Deportivo Abanca They have achieved figures of five wins, eight losses and three draws in 16 games played at their stadium, which provides more opportunities than expected for the visitors, who could have it easier to win. At home, the Athletic Club Women He has lost 11 times and has drawn twice in his 16 games he has played so far, so he will have to strive to score points in his visit to the stadium of the Deportivo Abanca to try and break the statistics.

In their last duels together on the field, the figures show a defeat in favor of the Deportivo Abanca. The last time they faced the Sports and the Athletic In the competition it was in October 2020 and the match ended with a result of 2-1 in favor of the visitors.

Currently, the Athletic Club Women he is ahead in the standings with a difference of 14 points with respect to his rival. The Deportivo Abanca He arrives at the meeting with 26 points in his locker and occupying the fifteenth place before the game. For its part, the visiting team is eleventh with 40 points.