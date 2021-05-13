Match preview: DC United

05/13/2021 at 02:00 CEST

Next Friday at 02:00 the match of the sixth day of Major League Soccer will be played, which will measure at DC United and to Chicago Fire in the Audi Field.

The DC United faces wanting to recover positive feelings in the match that corresponds to the sixth day after losing the last match against the Columbus Crew by a score of 3-1. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won one of the four games played so far, with a streak of four goals in favor and nine against.

On the visitors’ side, the Chicago Fire suffered a defeat to the Philadelphia Union in the last game (0-2), so that a win against the DC United it would help him improve his record in the championship. To date, of the four games played by the Chicago Fire In Major League Soccer, he has won zero of them and accumulates a figure of nine conceded goals against three in favor.

In reference to local performance, the DC United has won so far in his only match played in this position. At the exits, the Chicago Fire they have lost twice in their two games played, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away matches.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of DC UnitedIn fact, the numbers show 11 losses and seven draws in favor of the local team. In turn, the local team has a streak of two games in a row without losing at home against the Chicago Fire. The last game they played on DC United and the Chicago Fire This tournament took place in October 2020 and ended with a 2-1 result in favor of the Chicago Fire.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that both teams are separated by two points in favor of the DC United. The DC United He arrives at the meeting with three points in his locker and occupying the eleventh place before the game. For his part, the Chicago Fire is thirteenth in the table with a point.