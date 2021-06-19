Match preview: DC United

06/19/2021 at 02:00 CEST

The DC United will play his eleventh match in Major League Soccer against the Miami, which will take place this Sunday at 2:00 in the Audi Field.

The DC United The match is optimistic after winning at home by a score of 0-3 at Inter Miami in the Inter Miami, with goals from Arriola Y Kamara. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in three of the eight matches played to date in Major League Soccer, with a streak of eight goals in favor and 11 against.

For his part, the Inter Miami he was defeated 0-3 in the last game he played against the DC United, so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his trajectory in the tournament. Before this match, the Inter Miami he had won in two of the eight games played in Major League Soccer this season and has a record of 13 goals conceded to eight for.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the DC United He has a record of two wins and two losses in four home games, which shows that he is losing points in his fiefdom, giving the visitors opportunities to achieve results in their favor. In the role of visitor, the Inter Miami It has a balance of two wins, one loss and one draw in four games that it has played so far, so it is a fairly strong opponent away from home that the locals will have to face.

In the past, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the DC United and the results are a victory for the locals. The last confrontation in this tournament between both teams was played in May 2021 and ended with a score of 0-3 in favor of the DC United.

Analyzing their position in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we see that both teams are separated by one point in favor of the DC United. The DC United He arrives at the meeting with nine points in his locker and occupying the tenth place before the game. For their part, the visitors have eight points and occupy the eleventh position in the competition.