Match preview: Crotone – Sampdoria

04/20/2021 at 8:48 PM CEST

The Sampdoria visit this Wednesday to Ezio Scida to measure yourself with Crotone in his thirty-second round of Serie A, which will start at 20:45.

The Crotone faces wanting to recover positive feelings in the match corresponding to the thirty-second day after suffering a defeat against him Udinese in the previous match by a score of 1-2. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won four of the 31 matches played to date, with 38 goals in favor and 79 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Sampdoria He took the victory against the Hellas verona during their last match of the competition (3-1), with goals from Morten Thorsby, Manolo gabbiadini Y Jakub Jankto, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the Crotone. Of the 31 games he has played in this season of Serie A, the Sampdoria he has won 11 of them with 42 goals for and 46 against.

Regarding the results at home, the Crotone They have achieved a balance of four wins, 10 losses and a draw in 15 games played at their stadium, numbers that show the weakness of the team in home games and that in turn give hope to the visitors. In the role of visitor, the Sampdoria They have been beaten seven times and have drawn four times in their 15 games so far, which means they will have to put in a lot of effort when visiting Crotone if you want to improve these figures.

The two rivals had already met before in the stadium of the Crotone and the balance is two victories, one defeat and three draws in favor of the local team. The last time they faced the Crotone and the Sampdoria In this competition it was in December 2020 and the meeting concluded with a score of 3-1 for the visitors.

Analyzing their position in the classification table of Serie A, we see that both teams are separated by 24 points in favor of the Sampdoria. The team of Serse cosmi He comes to the game in twentieth position and with 15 points before the game. For its part, Sampdoria it has 39 points and occupies the tenth position in the classification.