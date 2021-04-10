Match preview: Corellano – Lourdes

04/10/2021 at 5:14 PM CEST

The Second Phase of Third Division begins in search of new objectives for the Corellano and the Lourdes, who will play in the stadium Municipal Ombatillo at 17:00 this Sunday.

The Corellano ranked 8th in the First Phase of the Third Division with 24 points and figures of 24 goals in favor and 29 against.

As for the visiting team, the Lourdes He was in tenth place in the previous phase of the competition with 19 points and a balance of 18 goals in his favor and 26 against.

Previously there have been other clashes in the Municipal Ombatillo and the results are two draws in favor of the Corellano. In turn, the visitors did not lose in their last two visits to the stadium of the Corellano. The last meeting between the Corellano and the Lourdes This competition was played in February 2020 and ended in a draw (0-0).