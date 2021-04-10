Match preview: Conil – La Palma CF

04/10/2021 at 12:29 PM CEST

The Second Phase of Third Division begins in search of new objectives for the Conil Y The Palm, who will play in the stadium Municipal Field Jose António Pérez Úreba this Sunday at 12:00.

The Conil He was in seventh position in the First Phase of the Third Division with 20 points and a balance of 19 goals in favor and 18 against.

On the other hand, La Palma CF he was in eleventh position in the previous phase of the competition with 13 points and figures of 14 goals for him and 27 against.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of ConilIn fact, the numbers show two victories for the home team. In turn, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against The PalmWell, they have done it on the last two occasions. The last match they played on Conil Y The Palm This competition took place in April 2015 and ended with a 2-0 result in favor of the Conil.