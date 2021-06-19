Match preview: Columbus Crew

06/19/2021 at 1:31 AM CEST

Next Sunday at 01:30 the match of the eleventh day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute to Columbus Crew and to Chicago Fire in the MAPFRE Stadium.

The Columbus Crew optimistically faces the match after winning the last two games against the Toronto fc as a local and against him New York City at home by 2-1 and 1-2, respectively. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won three of the seven games played so far with a figure of seven goals for and six against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Chicago Fire suffered a defeat to the Montreal Impact in the last game (1-1), so that a victory against the Columbus Crew It would help you improve your track record in competition To date, of the seven games played by the Chicago Fire In Major League Soccer, one of them has won with a balance of four goals in favor and 11 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Columbus Crew It has a balance of two victories and a draw in three games played in its stadium, so it shows itself as a solid team in its stadium, getting most of the points played. In the role of visitor, the Chicago Fire He has a record of three defeats in three games played, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium Columbus Crew if you want to improve these figures.

The two rivals have met before in the MAPFRE StadiumIn fact, the numbers show 15 wins, nine losses and 10 draws in favor of the Columbus Crew. Likewise, the locals have a total of 10 consecutive games undefeated against this rival in Major League Soccer. The last match between Columbus Crew and the Chicago Fire This competition was played in September 2020 and ended with a 2-2 draw.

Looking at the situation of both teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that both teams are separated by seven points in favor of Columbus Crew. The team of Caleb Porter He comes into the game in seventh position and with 11 points before the game. For their part, the visitors are in thirteenth position with four points.