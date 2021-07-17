Match preview: Colorado Rapids

07/17/2021 at 03:00 CEST

The Colorado Rapids plays this Sunday at 3:00 his seventeenth game of Major League Soccer against the San Jose Earthquakes in the Dick’s sporting goods park.

The Colorado Rapids eagerly arrives at the seventeenth day after having won the Minnesota United in the Dick’s sporting goods park 2-0, with so many Galvan Y Shinyashiki. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won six of the 11 matches played so far, with a streak of 18 goals in favor and 12 against.

On the visitors’ side, the San Jose Earthquakes reaped a two-way tie against the Minnesota United, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he will try to continue adding points to his classification table against the Colorado Rapids. Before this match, the San Jose Earthquakes he had won three of the 12 games played in Major League Soccer this season and has conceded 22 goals against and scored 14 for.

As a local, the Colorado Rapids He has won four times, he has been defeated once and he has drawn once in six games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. At home, the San Jose Earthquakes He has lost three times and has drawn twice in his six games he has played so far, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the game that will measure him with him. Colorado Rapids.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Dick’s sporting goods park, obtaining as a result 13 defeats and nine draws in favor of the Colorado Rapids. In addition, the locals have a total of nine games in a row without losing against this rival in Major League Soccer. The last game they played on Colorado Rapids and the San Jose Earthquakes in this tournament it was in September 2020 and ended with a score of 5-0 for the locals.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the locals are ahead of their rival with a difference of nine points. At this time, the Colorado Rapids it has 20 points and is in fourth position. As for the rival, the San Jose Earthquakes, is in twelfth position with 11 points.